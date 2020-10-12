Akron Children’s Hospital offering drive-thru flu shot clinic in Boardman

The clinic will be set up in the parking lot near Building C on Nov. 1

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Akron Children’s Hospital is hosting a drive-thru clinic at their Boardman location to help babies, kids and teens get flu vaccines.

The clinic will be set up in the parking lot near Building C on Nov. 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Appointments for the clinic can be made by calling 330-543-2778.

“In this time of social distancing, drive-thru flu clinics will provide a safe and convenient option for Boardman-area families,” said Eric Robinette, M.D., infectious disease specialist at Akron Children’s Hospital. “The vaccine is a proven way to reduce serious complications from the flu.”

Kids ages 6 months to 4 years will get flu shots in the leg, so parents are encouraged to dress their kids in onesies or shorts.

Kids 4 and older will get shots in their upper arm, so they should wear short sleeves.

Anyone who participates in the clinic is asked to wear a mask before rolling their car windows down. If you do not have masks, they will be available at the clinic.

Akron Children’s is also offering flu vaccines at primary, urgent and specialty care locations. For more information, visit akronchildrens.org/flu.