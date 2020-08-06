Akron Children’s Hospital listed among best workplaces for women

Akron Children's has more than 7,000 employees, with 84% of its workforce being women

AKRON, Ohio (WYTV) – Akron Children’s Hospital is getting national recognition after “Forbes” magazine listed it among America’s Best Employers for Women last week.

According to Forbes, Akron Children’s ranked 26th among 300 employers for its efforts to support women in the workplace. The hospital also ranked fourth among the healthcare and social industry.

“In Northeast Ohio, Akron Children’s is known as a great place for women to fulfill their potential in meaningful careers,” said Grace Wakulchik, president and CEO. “It’s wonderful to see that our efforts are attracting attention nationally.”

Akron Children’s started out as a day nursery, which was founded by a group of women in 1890.

Now, the hospital has two campuses, multiple health centers and over 50 primary and specialty care locations in the state.

Akron Children’s has more than 7,000 employees, with 84% of its workforce being women. Over half of its vice presidents and chief officers are also women.

“We have many groups and initiatives dedicated to promoting career development and supporting work life balance for women at Akron Children’s,” Wakulchik said. “And while inclusion on this list is a sign that we’re moving in the right direction, we continue to explore new ways to ensure a positive work environment for women at all levels of the organization.”