Akron Children’s Hospital in Mahoning Valley expands space for outpatient services

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Akron Children’s Hospital will welcome families to a newly expanded outpatient space at its Beeghly campus this month.

The newly completed 9,300 square feet in Building A at the hospital, located at 6505 Market St. in Boardman, features 20 exam rooms, three assessment rooms and staff work space.

There is also a room set up for allergy shots and food challenges, and another room for procedures.

Specialties that will be based in the new space are gastroenterology, allergy, pediatric surgery, adolescent medicine, endocrinology and Healthy Active Living.

Appointments will begin there the week of Sept. 14.

“This new expansion is a beautiful new space to provide children from the Mahoning Valley with more access to specialists,” said Lisa Taafe, clinical administrative director at the Beeghly campus. “We know this will make it easier for families to get the care they need closer to home from Akron Children’s providers they trust.”

Akron Children’s expects to serve more patients as a result of the additional space. Consolidating many of its specialties in one area will also make it more convenient for families who see multiple providers.

The $2.5 million project was funded through a combination of hospital resources and community philanthropy.