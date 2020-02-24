Akron Children’s Hospital adds East Liverpool practice

Akron Children’s has acquired the practice of pediatrician Dr. Marilyn Tiu

AKRON, Ohio (WYTV) – Akron Children’s Hospital will open its newest pediatrics practice March 3 in East Liverpool.

Akron Children’s has acquired the practice of pediatrician Dr. Marilyn Tiu. The new practice is known as Akron Children’s Hospital Pediatrics, East Liverpool.

Dr. Tiu will continue to see patients but in a new location in the Calcutta Square building at 15655 State Route 170.

The office will offer pediatric primary care for babies, children and teens. Patients can be seen for routine checkups, treatment for illness and injury, chronic disease management and immunizations as well as sports, school and camp physicals.

Dr. Tiu has practiced in East Liverpool since 1996 and in her own practice since 2007.

She received her medical degree from the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines. Her residency was at St. Vincent’s Hospital and Medical Center in New York.

The office is accepting new patients. For an appointment, call 330-385-1477.