BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Akron Children’s Hospital in Mahoning County received a sizeable donation Wednesday.

Premier Bank donated $50,000 to the hospital.

The money will go toward expanding the emergency department. The new department will give more space to treat patients.

Akron Children’s broke ground on the project 18 months ago.

Nicole Madison, clinical nurse manager for the Mahoning Valley emergency department, says the donation is important to the hospital.

“Without the community donations, it wouldn’t have happened. So, it’s really important that they are invested in the community just as much as we are,” says Madison.

“The long-term commitment that we are making … will improve the care and the opportunity for the folks of the community. You have to reinvest — that’s true to all businesses, that’s true to all endeavors,” says Gary Small, CEO of Premier Bank.

The new emergency department is expected to be up and running by spring 2023.