EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — A report from Texas A&M Superfund Research Center says toxic air pollutants in East Palestine could pose long-term health risks.

Last week, researchers from Texas A&M and Carnegie Mellon University conducted those air quality tests.

When researchers compared their findings to data from the Environmental Protection Agency, they found the levels of 9 out of 50 chemicals the EPA reported are higher than normal.

Scientists say if these levels continue, they may be of health concern.