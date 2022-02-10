BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – An air fryer is to blame for an apartment fire that displaced tenants of the building in Brookfield on Wednesday.

Brookfield Fire Chief David Masirovits says an investigator with the state fire marshal’s office came to that determination.

The fire happened just before 1 p.m. at the 12-unit apartment building on Nellie Street.

Firefighters say it was contained to one apartment, but there was smoke damage throughout.

Masirovits says you should never leave cooking unattended.

“The individual in the apartment was cooking chicken in the air fryer and left it unattended. When he came back into the room, the room was full of smoke. He grabbed the fire extinguisher and was unable to extinguish the fire before exiting the building,” he said.

Masirovits says although they had plenty of water in the fire trucks on the scene, crews did have a problem getting water. The hydrant in that area wasn’t dug out from the snow.

He encourages residents to adopt a hydrant and make sure to clear 3 feet around it.