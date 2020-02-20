Air Force Jr. ROTC program approved for Austintown Fitch High School

There are only 22 other ROTC programs like this one in the state

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Starting next school year, Austintown Schools will have an Air Force Junior ROTC program.

The school board unanimously voted to bring the academically accredited program to Fitch High School during a meeting Wednesday night.

There are only 22 other ROTC programs like this one in the state.

School officials believe it will help teach students important skills and lessons they can carry with them for the rest of their lives.

The Air Force Junior ROTC program is the only one not tied to any military recruitment branches.

Any student from grades nine through 12 can participate.