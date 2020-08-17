Ahead of zoning commission vote, people rally against proposed Meijer gas station in Boardman

The Boardman Zoning Commission has already denied Meijer's request twice

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Meijer may have a grocery store coming to Boardman, but it continues to face an uphill battle to get a gas station as well.

On Monday, a group of people came out for a rally to let Meijer know they do not want the company building at Mill Creek Plaza on Lockwood Boulevard.

The land is zoned business and residential. Meijer wants it changed to commercial.

The Boardman Zoning Commission has already denied Meijer’s request twice.

There will be a third vote Monday afternoon.

Neighbors say a gas station would lower the value of their homes.