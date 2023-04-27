(WKBN) – The rich history of agriculture is being recognized again this year in Mahoning County.

Nominations are being accepted right now for the second group that will be inducted into the Agricultural Hall of Fame.

The first class included eight inductees who were picked for their impact on agriculture in the county.

The hall of Fame recognizes people who have enhanced the agriculture industry or helped the agriculture community through education or service. Their work could be any time since Mahoning County was formed in 1846.

“Agriculture is probably the oldest industry in Mahoning County and probably in the world. So, people who had made agriculture for civilization and for their fellow man, these are the people we are seeking to honor,” said Geroge Houk, a spokesperson for the Mahoning County Agricultural Hall of Fame.

Nominations are due by the first Friday in June. This year’s inductees will be announced on Wednesday during Canfield Fair week.

Nomination forms can be accessed online.