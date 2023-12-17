YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Just days after a dog was found dead on Youngstown’s east side, humane agents are dealing with two more cases of abused and killed dogs in the same area.

On Friday, a passerby found a dog guarding the body of a dead dog on Nelson Avenue.

“The deceased had about just under a dozen gunshot wounds in him and drag marks all along his body,” said Jane MacMurchy, with Animal Charity of Ohio.

MacMurchy said the dog was shot nine times. The photos are too graphic to share.

The Mahoning County Dog Warden caught the other dog. He is expected to be OK.

Just about 24 hours later and two miles away on McQuinston Avenue, a passerby found another emaciated and dead dog wrapped in a tarp.

“He was an adult male pit bull, which should be approximately between 40 to 70 pounds, and he was only 26 pounds. You could see how emaciated he was,” MacMurchy said.

It’s the same area where two other dogs, one dead, were found just days before. MacMurchy says there are some commonalities between where the dogs were dumped.

“Wooded areas, streets that aren’t populated with houses any longer. They’re now just overgrown, abandoned parts of the East Side,” MacMurchy said.

Animal Charity is reaching out to Youngstown police to see if cameras captured the crimes.

Both incidents are being investigated.

“Criminals often think that they can outrun. They’re smarter than people investigating those crimes. We are all alerted to the situation,” MacMurchy said.

If anyone has any information about who the dogs belong to, call Animal Charity. MacMurchy says you may be saving more than another animal.

“I know that people sometimes and oftentimes get scared to come forward, but you have to remember that animal abuse is often linked to child abuse and domestic abuse. And if one person knows something, you’re being a hero by saying something,” MacMurchy said.