Agents report seizing guns, drugs, $128K from Warren ‘drug house’

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Investigators with the TAG Drug Force and the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported seizing drugs, guns and a large amount of cash during the search of a “known drug house” in Warren.

The search took place at the house in the 1500 block of Genesee Ave. Tuesday.

Investigators reported executing a search warrant as part of an investigation of heroin and fentanyl sales from the house.

According to a news release from TAG, agents found two guns, ammunition, 414 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, digital scales, 53 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 136 Suboxone strips, 3 ounces of liquid methadone, pills, paraphernalia and $128,550 in cash.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is testing the evidence and charges could be filed after lab test results come back.

“We haven’t stopped. Even through this COVID-19 pandemic, we have been full-steam ahead, trying to continue our investigations,” Capt. Tony Villanueva said. “The pandemic created some obstacles for us, but we owe it to the citizens of Trumbull County to keep cutting off the never-ending supply of heroin and fentanyl flooding our community while the overdoses in Trumbull County continue to increase.”