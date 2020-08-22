Agents cite Youngstown bar among 10 for violating health orders

Agents visited the liquor permit establishments and issued citations for the violations

(WYTV) – Agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) cited 10 establishments over Thursday and Friday nights after receiving complaints of blatant violations of health orders put in place to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

One establishment cited is in Youngstown.

Agents visited the following liquor permit establishments and issued citations for the violations:

On August 20, Mickeys In the Valley, Akron – received an administrative citation for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption. Agents visited the establishment shortly after 11 p.m. and observed several patrons seated at the bar consuming alcoholic beverages.

On August 20, Coffee Art, LLC., known as Southside Restaurant, Coldwater – received an administrative citation for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption. Agents visited the establishment and were able to purchase beer at 10:30 p.m. and a shot of Jack Daniels at 11:15 pm.

On August 20, Chocolate 7822, LLC., known as Blossom Lounge, Cleveland – received an administrative citation for violations of improper conduct – disorderly activities and unsanitary conditions. Agents were working jointly with the Cleveland Division of Police, Cleveland Division of Fire and Cleveland Department of Public Health to conduct safety compliance checks. Agents and officers attempted to gain access but were denied for approximately 15 minutes, and upon entry, several patrons were observed congregating with no social distancing and no facial coverings. An additional violation notice was issued for hindering an inspection.

On August 20, Double D's Roadhouse, LLC., known as DD's Roadhouse, Toledo – received an administrative citation for violations of improper conduct – disorderly activities. Agents visited the establishment and observed several patrons standing in large groups throughout the establishment and at the bar area. A majority of the patrons were not wearing masks.

On August 21, The Club House, Mansfield – received an administrative citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity and limitation on hours for sales and on-premises consumption. Agents visited the location and observed approximately 50 patrons congregating in groups, standing and consuming/possessing alcohol. Agents were able to purchase alcohol at 10:30 p.m. from employees who were not wearing facial coverings.

On August 21, All City, Youngstown – received three administrative citations for improper conduct – disorderly activity. The Youngstown Police Department referred two cases from August 7 and 8 to OIU for violations of the Ohio Department of Health orders. In both incidents YPD witnessed patrons congregating with no social distancing measures in place. Agents went to the establishment to issue the citations and upon entry observed approximately 80-90 patrons again lacking social distancing and congregating in groups. Agents previously issued citations to the liquor permit after YPD referred two cases to OIU on June 20 and July 3.

On August 21, Trackside Bar, Ashville – received an administrative citation for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption. OIU agents and Ashville Police Department visited the establishment at approximately 11:45 p.m. Agents observed 20 patrons inside the bar drinking beer and mixed drinks. Agents and officers attempted to gain access but were denied for several minutes. A staff member was observed grabbing all the partial drinks and throwing them in the trash. An additional violation notice was issued for hindering inspection.

On August 21, Little York Tavern, Vandalia – received an administrative citation for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption. OIU agents visited the establishment at approximately 10:15 p.m. and purchased a beer. From 10:15 to 10:22 p.m., agents observed several patrons being served alcoholic beverages. Agents were assisted by the Vandalia Police Department during their investigation.

On August 21, Madison Inn, Middletown – received an administrative citation for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption. OIU agents visited the establishment at approximately 11:43 p.m. and purchased a beer. They also observed approximately 50 patrons drinking and ordering alcoholic beverages.

On August 22, Highland Tavern, Akron – received an administrative citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity and limitation on hours for sales and on-premises consumption. Agents entered the location and observed approximately 30-40 patrons with no social distancing, congregating in groups, standing, and consuming/possessing alcoholic beverages. Agents were also able to purchase an alcoholic beverage at 12:40 a.m., from employees who were not wearing facial coverings. This is a third offense for the establishment.

These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.

“We continue to work with our law enforcement partners and local health departments following up on complaints to ensure liquor-permitted establishments maintain compliance, so everyone can enjoy a healthy experience,” said OIU Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf. “When egregious violations are observed, enforcement action is taken. We all need to continue to work together by following the precautions put in place to make these establishments safe and compliant with the directives.”

The Ohio Investigative Unit is made up of fully-sworn, plainclothes peace officers responsible for enforcing Ohio’s alcohol, tobacco and food stamp fraud laws.

Agents conduct compliance checks to ensure the liquor permit premises are complying with the Ohio Liquor Control Act.

Agents also act on complaints of illegal activity on liquor permit premises.

In addition to providing the safety checks associated with the COVID-19 directives, OIU agents continue to perform their normal compliance checks to ensure the liquor permit premises are complying with the Ohio Liquor Control Act.