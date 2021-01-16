Agents cite Boardman bar, alleging COVID-19 violation

Agents reported that about 15 people were drinking at Quench Bar after 11:30 p.m., in violation of state restrictions

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Investigative Unit cited a Boardman bar, alleging that it violated the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Agents reported that Boardman police officers visited Quench Bar after 11:30 p.m. January 10 and that those officers saw about 15 people drinking inside.

According to a police report, when officers arrived, they reported seeing people running out the back door. A bartender reportedly told officers that she had tried to get customers to leave but said they refused to do so until the football game was over.

Police said, however, that there were two glasses of what appeared to be freshly-poured alcohol behind the bar.

Currently, the state mandates that all bars and restaurants must be closed to indoor dining and drinking by 10 p.m. The rule is part of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s and the Ohio Department of Health’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Both the bartender and another employee at Quench denied serving the patrons alcohol after 10 p.m., according to the report.

Police said at the bar were two receipts with a time stamp of 11:55 p.m. and 11:59 p.m.

Police also spotted a highly-intoxicated man on the curb in front of the bar who said he was waiting for a friend, according to the report.

Quench Bar’s case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.

Agents have previously cited a couple Trumbull County bars for similar offenses.