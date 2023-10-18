YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the holidays approach, a local faith-based nonprofit agency and pantry is once again getting into the giving spirit.

Protestant Family Service is currently taking applications for its ‘Adopt A Child Christmas Program’ to make Christmas a little happier for families in need.

Those interested must first call the agency to pick up a packet. After that, an appointment must be made.

Protestant Family Service is located at 2915 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown. For more information call (330) 746-4600 and visit them online at ProtestantFamilyService.com.