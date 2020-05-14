Agency offering help to people who can’t pay utility bills

Catholic Charities has over $25,000 to help people in Mahoning and Trumbull counties with past-due bills

(WYTV) – Catholic Charities can help people who find themselves behind on their bills.

It has over $25,000 to help people in Mahoning and Trumbull counties with past-due bills.

The money is mainly for utility bills such as water, electric or gas. You can get help with one month’s usage.

“I think people think that because there’s a moratorium on disconnections that they’re not getting a bill, but they’re still getting charged for usage. We want to make sure people know there’s some assistance for past-due bills,” said Nancy Voitus, with Catholic Charities.

Catholic Charities does not ask about religion and does not help people based on their religion.

You have to call Monday or Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to ask about the program. Have an account number and, preferably, a bill in front of you. The utility must be in your name or on the lease.

Mahoning County residents can call 330-744-3320 and Trumbull County residents can call 330-393-4254.