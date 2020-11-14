Agency in Columbiana County giving away food, hygiene products to residents in need

People who live in the county can pick up everything from food to cleaning supplies to hygiene products

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – The Community Action Agency of Columbiana County is holding a Community Action Day of Giving to help people who might be struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s being funded by the money they received from the CARES Act.



It’s a drive-thru event.

People who live in the county can pick up everything from food to cleaning supplies to hygiene products.

It starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m. at the Community Action Agency’s offices, located at 7880 Lincole Pl. in Lisbon.

“If you’re struggling with food, if you’re struggling with something, call us. We can help you. If we can’t help you ourselves, we have connections throughout the human services, social services in this community that we can point you in the right direction. Don’t be afraid to ask for help, especially during this time,” said Tom Andrews, of the Community Action Agency.

The agency is also hosting HEAP Super Saturday for anyone who is having heat issues.

The agency isn’t seeing anyone in-person because of the pandemic, but you can call for an appointment at 330-424-7221.