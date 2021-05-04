Agency focusing on creating new home ownership opportunities in Trumbull County

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership (TNP) has done a lot for the county by addressing blighted properties through demolition and renovation. Now, their focus is shifting just a bit.

This June brings the statewide end of the Neighborhood Initiative Program which funded the residential demolitions for the Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership since 2014. The nonprofit is shifting the focus of its work a bit, but the mission remains the same.

“We’re shifting and pivoting towards renovations and more home ownership opportunities. Where we used to do 10 or 12 renovations a year, we’re ramping that up to 2 to 25 renovations a year,” said Land Bank Director Shawn Carvin.

They are still doing some demolitions just not as many. TNP has worked hard for the past seven years to minimize the deplorable properties in Trumbull County. After demolishing those, they are on to the next phase, which is to start re-building the existing inventory of the housing stock they have.

Especially now, with COVID, there is not a lot of the same opportunities that there were a year and a half ago. It’s a great shift in something that is definitely needed, and we see that need and had to make a change,” Carvin said.

Coordinator Landon Kline says creating these new affordable homeownership opportunities is crucial in a time like this because a lot of people would be left out of the home buyer’s market right now.

“We’ve see our land bank inventory pretty much cut in half, and that’s crazy because we handle the most destressed of the properties. We handle the worst of the worst of the worst,” Kline said.

They just started putting their properties on multiple housing sites for you to check out. They are currently looking for buyers, along with looking for people interested to come and help fix the neighborhood up through housing renovations.