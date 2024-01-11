CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Attorney General David Yost is revisiting a 2014 murder that claimed the life of a Cleveland Clinic anesthesia technician.

The cold case involves the Jan. 11, 2014 murder of Stephen Halton, Jr. His body was found with a fatal single gunshot wound at a bus stop in northeast Cleveland. Halston was on his way to work at the Cleveland Clinic.

Halton, who worked on an organ-transplant team, was scheduled for a 6 a.m. procedure, according to Yost. He left home before dawn and headed for a bus stop near the intersection of Lakeshore Boulevard and Grovewood Avenue. At roughly 4:50 a.m., as Halton waited for the bus, someone shot him and fled. People nearby reported hearing a commotion followed by a gunshot.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation Cold Case Unit and Cleveland Police continue to investigate the case. BCI asks anyone with information about the case to call 855-BCI-OHIO. Tips can also be emailed to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at crimestoppers@cuyahogacounty.us.