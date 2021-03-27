After years playing off campus, Warren City Schools celebrate new softball field

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren City Schools dedicated their new softball field Saturday.

School officials say it was a special day to see the field come alive after the team was playing off campus for years.

Athletic Director Bill Nicholson says the field is going to open up a lot of different opportunities and create more exposure for the team.

“They get out of school now and they walk a few steps to their field. They’ve got a place of their own and they’ve got some ownership here,” Nicholson said.

The tennis courts will also be dedicated this Wednesday at 3:45 p.m before the Lakeview-WGH boys tennis match.

