After year of pandemic, community enjoys new hobbies with Sunday’s nice weather

One Valley man said he was able to try out a new hobby because of the COVID-19 pandemic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – With Sunday’s beautiful weather, it was a great time for outdoor hobbies across the Valley. Some of those hobbies are new for people this year due to extra time related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Josh O’Neill started flying remote control airplanes about six months ago. Now, he flies almost every day.

He and his fiancée had been interested in them for a while, but he says he was able to try it out because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Just with all the free time, we were looking for something fun and new to get into, and as soon as I saw that little tiny plane, I was just like, ‘Ah, that would be so much fun. I really wanna try it,'” O’Neill said.

He says he’s already made new friends through the planes, and he’s hopeful to meet even more people this spring and summer.

