(WYTV) – In Columbiana County, there was a nice scene along State Route 11 Southbound during Sunday’s storm.

It happened near the Lisbon on-ramp.

After the storm knocked a tree into the road, there was a joint-effort cleanup.

Courtesy of Trudy Wallace

A huge pine tree fell across the road and blocked traffic, so nearby cars stopped to help.

About 20 people from several different states all worked together to remove the tree off the road so it was safe until authorities could arrive.