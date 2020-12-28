After stepping down as lawmaker, Sen. O’Brien discusses what comes next

O'Brien served in the House of Representatives for six years and took office as a senator in 2016

(WYTV) – After a decade of serving his constituents in both the State House of Representatives and State Senate, Senator Sean O’Brien will be hanging up his hat as a lawmaker, at least for now.

This comes after losing his bid for re-election in November.

“I’m proud, very proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish, so I leave with my head held high,” O’Brien said.

The November election may not have gone the way O’Brien had hoped. Even so, he says it’s been an honor to serve the 32nd District.

“I think we still have a lot to give, whether it’s working with foundations or working with different departments, and you know, continuing on helping the Valley as best I can,” he said.

O’Brien served in the House of Representatives for six years.

He took office as a senator in 2016.

“I think he has a lot to be proud of in the decade that he gave the people. He gave a lot back, and I think, like I said, he was in it for the right reasons,” said Senator Michael Rulli (R-33rd Disctrict).

O’Brien reflected on what he called his biggest accomplishments.

It included helping the people of Kinsman after heavy rains and flooding in 2019, washing away a causeway cutting off access to about 30 homes.

The Blueprint to Prosperity Waterline Project, a $15.5 million project that brought water lines from Braceville to West Farmington, which O’Brien says was the largest loan grant program in Ohio EPA history.

Plus, his work to bring Lordstown Motors to the old GM Facility.

O’Brien attributes a lot of that success to his ability to work across party lines, something he prides himself on.

“I think that was a major reason why we were able to get things done, able to get LG Chem, TJX working with Lordstown Motors since seeing the crown jewel of our community back. I mean, we lost the Cruze. It was devastating,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien doesn’t know what lies next for him, but he isn’t ruling out another run for elected office.

“Anything is on the table right now,” he said. “So we’ll see what happens.”