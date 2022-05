EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The East Palestine Street Fair kicks off Wednesday evening.

It’s four days of rides, games, food and live music downtown!

It has been around since 1887.

The fair wasn’t held in 2020 because of the pandemic, but now it’s back.

It runs from 5-10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 5-11 p.m. on Friday and 1-11 p.m. on Saturday.