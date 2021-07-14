After setbacks, Youngstown pool officially opens for the summer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After several failed attempts, Youngstown’s North Side Pool officially opened for the summer Wednesday.

Mayor Tito Brown had the honor of taking the ceremonial first dive into the deep end.

North Side has a shallow wading pool for little swimmers. The big pool goes from three feet to 12.

It was supposed to open earlier this summer, but the Parks and Recreation Department had trouble finding enough lifeguards.

“Got with our partners, the YMCA, the Jewish Community Center and our local schools here from Youngstown all the way to Liberty and they came through for us, and we are now ready and open. Our lifeguards are certified. We have a total of 11 certified and probably nine here today,” said Dawn Turnage, Youngstown Parks and Recreation director.

The pool is open from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Admission is a dollar for adults and 50 cents for kids.

Turnage says the pool will remain open at least until September 10.