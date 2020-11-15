After renovations, re-opening, Reynolds Drive-In destroyed by Sunday’s storm

Reynolds Drive-In in Transfer was just renovated and re-opened in June after being closed for six years

TRANSFER, Pa. (WYTV) – In Mercer County, it’s a sad day for a popular drive-in after Sunday’s storm came through and destroyed it.

Reynolds Drive-In in Transfer was just renovated and re-opened in June after being closed for six years.

Now five months later, the wind destroyed the hard work they’d put in.

“It just seems to be fitting for 2020. You know, it’s just–we had a great first year. The community was so excited to get Reynolds Drive-In back, progressing into next year to get the screen up and running, and now this misfortune,” said Event Planner and Manager Brian Brown.

Brown wants to thank the community for their outpouring of love and support after Sunday’s incident.