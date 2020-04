You'll need to register for the kits and select a pick-up time

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Over the past two weeks, GLI Pool Products has made over 50,000 face masks and now they want to make more.

On Thursday, they will be passing out home sewing kits to anyone who wants to help.

There will be a safe pick up at GLI Pool Products’ headquarters on Cinter Court in Youngstown from 10 a.m. until noon.

You’ll need to register for the kits and select a pick-up time on GLI Pool Products‘ website.