LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Ultium Cells and the United Auto Workers on Thursday announced a deal that will give significant pay raises to workers at the Lordstown battery plant.

The UAW is reporting the raises would range from $3 to $4 more per hour — about a 25% increase. Ultium Cells said the raises are retroactive to Dec. 23, 2022, when the union was recognized. Employees will receive bonus checks ranging from $3,000 to $7,000.

Plant director Kareem Maine called the deal “a significant and meaningful step as we continue to negotiate collaboratively and in good faith … to reach a comprehensive contract.”

“The workers are grossly underpaid. The raise is to ensure the retention of employees since the turnover rate has been high,” UAW Local 11-12 President Darwin Cooper said.

Those with the UAW said they will continue to bargain over further wage increases until it has reached a complete first agreement with Ultium Cells. Ultium workers will have an upcoming vote to approve the interim deal.