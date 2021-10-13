After mask mandate, local school sees absences go down

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview schools had a problem with students having to quarantine since contact tracing.

Since the mask mandate started for the school, numbers are getting better.

Superintendent Matthew Manley says, since last month, absences are down from 15% to 10%.

Two weeks ago, they had five positive cases and two students sent home for contact tracing. Last week, they had 11 positive cases and zero contact tracing kids.

“Schools have to follow a different set of rules than other businesses. If I go to the Browns game this Sunday with 70,000 people, nobody is contact tracing and they end up having COVID,” Manley said.

The mask mandate for Crestview will be discussed at Monday’s School Board Meeting.