(WKBN) — A shooting inside Lowellville Schools cafeteria rocked the community on Thursday.

Following the event many local schools and organizations showed support to Lowellville.

Senator Sherrod Brown spoke about mental health. He said he introduced the Suicide Prevention Act to help train people about mental health but said we could still do more.

“The pandemic was part of the reason but also the pressure on kids that they may not have had when I was a kid, and we can’t pay too much attention to this — we’ve got to get serious about it,” Brown said.

Brown said he’s spent some time at a children’s hospital recently.

Professionals told him about the increase in depression among teens — including an increase in suicide attempts — and said our society has to pay more attention to this.