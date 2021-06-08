After late start, strawberry season set to begin at Trumbull County farm

MESOPOTAMIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Some local farms have already started selling their strawberries, but one in northern Trumbull County is getting ready for its first harvest.

Farmer Steve Grover at Ridgeview Farm said his strawberries were a little delayed this year but they’ll be ready to buy later this week.

People can also start picking their own berries at the farm on June 18.

Despite getting off to a late start, Grover said the crop for his 25th season looks good.

“Some years, we can pick as early as May 31/June 1 on an early spring, but we had some hot and cold weather this spring so that kept them from getting ripe,” he said.

Grover said his strawberries should be available through July 10.

With a high demand for fresh berries, he said it’s best to call ahead (440-693-4000) or order online through their website.