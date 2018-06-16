After heated meeting, Lordstown council gives TJX project 1st official reading

On Saturday, the TJX property and its 1,000 new jobs officially appeared for consideration before the Lordstown council at a village meeting.

TJX wants to rezone 290 acres from residential to industrial to build a HomeGoods distribution center.

But after months of fighting, that project is far from a done deal, which has left the neighborhood bitterly divided.

“We all have strong opinions. We shouldn’t have any malice toward one another,” a resident at the meeting said.

At times, the meeting got heated with shouting on both sides.

“It has divided our community but a lot of the division is from the people who are against it, going on social media and distorting the facts,” said Mayor Arno Hill.

Other people attending the hearing still expressed concern over the size of the project and its location.

“What happens if we change the zoning and it gets to planning review and the engineers decide we can build this?” asked resident Martin Jones.

Jones said he was afraid it would open the neighborhood up to projects that could harm its value.

In the end, council gave the rezoning it’s first reading. This process will be repeated on Monday and on Thursday, when council will officially vote.

Thanks to a special change in state law, opponents have an expedited schedule to put it on the ballot.

“The clock starts ticking. If there is a referendum, if they get the signatures, they have 30 days to get that,” Hill said.

If a referendum takes place, that could happen in August.

Following the meeting, a HomeGoods spokesperson released the following statement: