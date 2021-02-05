After heart attack, Hubbard woman becomes dietician, helping prevent it happening to others

On this Go Red for Women Day, Christoff is using her story to help others and raise awareness, spreading the message of the American Heart Association

(WYTV) – On the first Friday in February, the American Heart Association encourages everyone to “Go Red for Women.”

The idea is to raise awareness for heart disease because the more a woman knows, the better chance she has of beating it.

A local woman from Hubbard embodies that message.

A life changing moment can happen anytime. In Kendel Christoff’s case, it was a heart attack in the middle of the night.

“Numbness in the fingertips, jaw pain, sweating profusely, and because I am fourth generation of women in my family to have a heart attack, I was very aware of what these signs and symptoms were,” Christoff said.

Her world was turned upside-down. Even knowing the risks wasn’t enough until it happened.

“Before my heart attack, I was a very inactive, cigarette smoking, fast food eating, non-compliant ticking time bomb,” Christoff said.

After surgery, she knew it was time to make some big changes, and exercise became a big part of her daily routine.

“It didn’t have to be any kind of high intensity training. It was really just sometimes going for a walk,” Christoff said.

Changes to her diet were also a must.

What she wasn’t expecting was how this life-style change would truly impact her longterm.

“The nutrition was so beneficial to my heart health that I actually went back to college to be a dietician,” Christoff said.

33 News spoke with Christoff over Zoom while she was in-between seeing patients, paying it forward by helping other people.

“It was the best, worst thing that ever happened to me,” she said.

Heart attacks are the number one killer of women in the U.S.

Using that information, Christoff advocates for herself and other heart attack survivors, especially her patients.

“I understand what it’s like to be that patient in that bed, and I understand what it’s like to try to wrap your mind around the fact that you just had this event happen in your life, and now you have to make all these changes to get through it,” she said.

It’s those moments that are both inspiring and motivating.

“Because it’s an opportunity for them to see that, yes, this situation can be difficult, but you can survive this. I would rather more people do their best to prevent it than survive it. Surviving is not easy,” Christoff said.

On this Go Red for Women Day, Christoff is using her story to help others and raise awareness, spreading the message of the American Heart Association.

Because when it comes down to it, about 80% of all cardiovascular diseases can be prevented.