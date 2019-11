The Washingtonville Village Police levy was tied on Election Day and after the certification, the results stayed the same

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana County Board of Elections certified the November 5 election results Tuesday. One issue remains tied so according to state law, it failed.

The Washingtonville Village Police levy was tied on Election Day with 60 “yes” and 60 “no.”

Washingtonville overlaps Columbiana and Mahoning counties.

These are totals from both counties — the results stayed the same.