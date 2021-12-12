After 75 years, Warren chorus gives last performance

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — After 75 years as a music group, the Stephen Foster Chorus gave their last performance Sunday.

The house was packed at Christ Episcopal Church in Warren. They sang Christmas songs and were joined by another group for part of the performance.

The group said it’s getting difficult to get more people to join. One member has been part of the group for almost 20 years.

“Some nights we sing without a tenor. Some nights we sing without a baritone, and it makes a difference in sound. In order to keep the hobby real, we realized we really can’t go on after this,” said the chorus president Frank Bozek.

Members of the group said they hope to keep singing, either in church or other groups.