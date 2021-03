CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Something New Florist in Canfield closed permanently Sunday after being in business for 35 years.

Owner, Anna Howells, says closing is bittersweet.

“I’m very happy to start a new phase in my life, but after being here for 35 years, I’m definitely going to be missing the customers and the design work,” Howells said.

She says she doesn’t know what’s next for her.