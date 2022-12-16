TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – In August, we brought you a story about plans to rebuild the marina at Mosquito Lake. Today, the previous owners found out they will no longer be owning the marina.

For 20 years, Joe and Kathy Sofchek have operated the marina. We spoke with Joe about what this means going forward.

With tears filled in his eyes, we asked Joe what the marina has meant to him and his wife for the past two decades. He said, “Everything.”

“It’s hard. You can see we did a lot here in 20 years,” he said.

After their contract with the marina expired, another bid was placed for the new building this past November. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is in charge of the bidding process. The Sofcheks did not win the bid on the new marina.

Joe has spent a lot of time reflecting on his journey as the owner.

“When we first opened up the place, we just had that small one-car garage. That’s what we worked out of for 20 years… The way people patronized us was just phenomenal. We made a lot of friends,” he said.

According to Joe, the new owner of the Mosquito Lake marina is out of Mansfield.

The community has shown the Sofcheks an outpouring of love and support through messages and phone calls.

So now, what are the future plans for the Sofcheks?

“We’re not going to do nothing at the lake, we are done. We are going to sell off all our boats, all our fishing equipment, stuff like that,” Joe said.

Joe is hopeful to have their concession truck at future fairs.

We reached out to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources multiple times but have yet to hear back.

The new marina is planned to be completed by spring.

Trumbull County commissioner-elect Denny Malloy says the Sofcheks did a phenomenal job running the marina and he is looking forward to keeping the marina a significant part of the community.