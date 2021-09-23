After 2 years, staple event in Poland is back

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The last time Celebrate Poland was held was two years ago in June. It was a nice summer day — perfect for a parade.

Now, the tradition has returned with a new date.

Celebrate Poland is returning this weekend on Saturday. It will be a one-day event.

They will have old favorites and new — a parade, Poland Idol, a wood carver, a DJ, plus a fireworks show to end the night.

“It has been a long, actually longer than a year when you think about it, since we have been able to have something like that. So to see your friends and your neighbors is amazing. So to see that again is something I’m looking forward to,” said Cindy Best, Celebrate Poland president.

The event will be at the Poland Gazebo.

Most of the events start at 11 a.m. and run all day.