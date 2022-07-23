YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The National African American Male Wellness Walk is Saturday, and locally, a walk is happening at the Covelli Centre.

The event was established in 2004 to raise awareness of medical disparities among Black men. Each year, the organization hosts walks at 16 cities across the country, one being in Youngstown.

This year’s honorary chair is the former Youngstown Mayor Jay Williams. He spoke with WKBN earlier this week about his return to the Valley.

“Really, just getting back and feeling the energy, seeing familiar faces, and it’s just always good to come home and be grounded and rooted in a place that is so much a defining part of my life and the life of Sonya,” he said.

Williams served as mayor of Youngstown from 2006 to 2011 and then worked in the Obama administration. Now, he’s president and CEO of the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving.

Saturday’s 5k run/walk begins at 7 a.m. at the Covelli Centre. It is free to attend.

There will also be free health screenings available and live entertainment for families.

You can find more information on the event at www.aawellness.org.

We also spoke with an organizer of the event. You can watch that interview above.