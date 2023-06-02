WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2023 festival season has officially kicked off in downtown Warren.

Friday afternoon, the Trumbull County African American Achievers Association cut a ribbon, marking the start of the African American Heritage Festival.

It’s the 37th year for the festival celebrating African American culture.

The three-day festival has plenty of food, rides, games, vendors and entertainment.

“All walks of life we want to come out and make sure that they get an opportunity to celebrate our rich heritage and culture and just experience the Black experience, experience that here, live, in person,” said Robert Davis, president of the Trumbull County African American Achievers Association.

“This is trying to bring the community together because we’re all human and we just want to enjoy each other’s time, company and heritage,” said Ronald White, Sr., co-chair of the Trumbull County African American Achievers Association.

The parade kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m. and the festival runs through Sunday.