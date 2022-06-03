WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Trumbull County African American Achievers’ Association Festival is back.

Organizers and city leaders cut the ribbon Friday afternoon, marking the official start of the 36th year of the festival.

It runs all weekend on Courthouse Square and includes food, entertainment, games, rides and a free health fair.

Association President Robert Davis says it’s good to be back.

“It is good to have made it through COVID together, and now we’re able to celebrate together for the African American Festival,” he said.

The parade going downtown will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Grace AME Church.

The festival runs through Sunday night. You can find more information on the Trumbull County African American Achievers Association’s Facebook page.