Advocate Samantha Villella discusses importance of MS Awareness Week

(WYTV) – Every day, people living with multiple sclerosis (MS) do whatever it takes to move their lives forward despite the challenges.

This week is MS Awareness Week.

We invited local and tireless advocate Samantha Villella to talk to us. She was the winner of our Remarkable Women series last year.

After two close family members were diagnosed with the disease, Villella had it on her heart to raise awareness.

Her mission is to make sure that one day, MS stands for “Mystery Solved.”

To sign up for the virtual MS Walk in Canfield, visit the National MS Society’s Walk MS website.