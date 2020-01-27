Advertising company remembers Kobe Bryant through billboards across the country

One is located just off the 7-11 connector in Youngstown

by: Dave Sess

MAHONING VALLEY, Ohio (WYTV) – People are choosing many different ways to honor and remember Kobe Bryant.

Drivers around the Mahoning Valley may notice his face on billboards with the word LEGEND.

Lamar Advertising Company is displaying the image on approximately 950 digital billboards across the country.

It was designed by one of the company’s artists.

The special Kobe remembrance will stay up through the end of the week.

Lamar has done similar remembrances for President George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush, Aretha Franklin and even Luke Perry.

