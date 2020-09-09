Adult went back into burning trailer in Mercer County to save child, fire officials say

One of the three adults who made it out and the child were taken to the hospital

FINDLEY TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire in their Mercer County trailer overnight.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Clintonville Rd. in Findley Township.

Three people were inside of the trailer at the time. Two adults were able to get out through a window but one of them went back in to save a 4-year-old child.

Fire officials said one of those adults and the child were taken to Grove City Medical Center. The child was later taken by helicopter to another hospital.

The trailer is a total loss and investigators still don’t know what caused the fire.