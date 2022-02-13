POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — An exciting project is in the works for Turning Point Residential and No Limits alternative center in Poland.

The day program for adults with developmental disabilities is raising money to build a handicap-accessible pool for its Mahoning County location.

On Sunday afternoon, the center held a spaghetti dinner to raise funds for the project. It came up with the idea about six months ago.

It’s working with local schools to give students access to the pool once its built.

The center says the pool will be barrier-free for its adults.

“For someone that’s unable to freely move their arms and legs, to have the opportunity to do that in the water is very special and adults on the autism spectrum, they can’t communicate but are able to find their voice when they’re in the water,” said No Limits director Betsy Zarbaugh.

Turning Point No Limits is holding fundraisers each month to raise money for the pool. Next month they’ll be selling candy.

It still needs about $900,000 more in funding to get started.