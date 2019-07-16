Adult and four children escape house fire in Warren

An adult and four children made it out of the house

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The outside walls of a house in Warren are still standing, but the inside is destroyed after a fire tore through the structure early Tuesday.

Crews were called just after midnight to a house in the 1500 block of Jefferson Street.

When firefighters got there, an adult and four children were already out of the house.

The inside of the home sustained severe fire, smoke and water damage and is not liveable.

The Red Cross is being contacted to help the family.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.