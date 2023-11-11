AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — As people shopped for a car at Fred Martin Ford on Saturday, they could consider adopting a dog, too.

The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project held its first annual adoption event Saturday afternoon. They brought along four adoptable dogs.

Founder Jason Cooke says, like many shelters and adoption agencies, they’re over capacity and hopes these dogs get a loving home.

“Good to get out in the community, away from the shelter, especially at a business that has a lot of traffic like Ford Martin does,” Cooke said. “It’s good exposure for the shelter, good exposure for the dogs.”

Those interested in learning more about the Healthy Hearts and Paws Project can check out its Facebook page.