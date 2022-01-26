Additional suspect charged in Brookfield teen sex case

BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – An additional suspect has been charged in connection to a case involving a 15-year-old girl in Brookfield.

Ivan Mach, 22, was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Tuesday on charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Mach, along with Isiah Krzyston, 22, was involved in a November 2021 incident when the teen girl was reported missing but was later found with the two men at an apartment at the Hilltop Apartments in Masury.

Then on Jan. 20, officers were called to a house on Warren Sharon Road on reports that a man, later identified as Krzyston, was in the teen’s room. According to a police report, Krzyston jumped out the girl’s window and ran away without his shirt and shoes. He was later arrested and charged with trespassing and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

He had been ordered not to have contact with the girl by the court in his sentencing for the November incident. He was also put on probation for one year.

Mach was also found guilty of obstructing justice in connection to the November incident. He was fined and also put on probation for one year.

Further investigation resulted in sex charges against the two men.

Krzyston was arraigned Tuesday and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Thursday. Mach is also scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.