COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced additional funding is available to demolish blighted buildings in the state.

Applications are now open for the new round of funding through the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. It will provide $150 million in grants to raze dilapidated commercial and residential buildings and revitalize surrounding properties.

The first three rounds of the program – announced in October 2022, December 2022, and January 2023 – awarded nearly $150 million in grants to support 3,699 projects in 87 counties.

“Although Ohio’s economy is on the rise, numerous communities are unable to fully participate in this growth due to the presence of legacy properties that require demolition and preparation for new development,” said Husted. “These grants provide the essential financing for redevelopment, paving the way for a new era of prosperity.”

The DeWine-Husted Administration created the Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program in 2021 in partnership with the Ohio General Assembly. This new round of funding was made possible through the 2023 biennium budget bill, House Bill 33. The Ohio Department of Development administers the program.

As required by House Bill 33, each county will have access to $500,000 that is set aside, with the remaining funds awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

More information on the eligibility requirements can be found on the Department of Development’s website.