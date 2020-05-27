Addiction treatment center opens in Boardman

This center marks the 16th BrightView location in Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A new addiction treatment center is opening its doors in the Valley on Wednesday.

BrightView is opening a new office on Trailwood Drive in Boardman. This center marks the 16th BrightView location in Ohio.

The center provides evidence-based addiction medicine, individual and group counseling as well as wrap-around social support services.

The goal of BrightView is to help patients achieving lasting recovery.

The new Boardman office will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit their website.